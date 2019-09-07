Reggae Boyz leave for Guyana today

KINGSTON Jamaica — Jamaica's senior Reggae Boyz will leave the island for Guyana today to play their next CONCACAF Nations League (CNL) game.

Jamaica opened their CNL Group B schedule with a 6-0 drubbing of Antigua/Barbuda at the Montego Bay Sports Complex Friday night.

The team is scheduled to leave the Norman Manley International Airport at 2:00 pm and arrive in Guyana at 10:00pm, the Jamaica Football Federation said.

Jamaica plays Guyana on September 9.