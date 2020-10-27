Reggae Boyz player Maalique Foster shot and injured

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica - Reggae Boyz player Maalique Foster was shot and injured in Southborough, Portmore tonight.

Foster represented Portmore United before moving to Costa Rican club Liga Deportiva Alajuelense in 2018. He currently plays for Hapoel Ironi Kiryat Shmona in Israel.

The 23-year-old made his senior international debut for Jamaica, earning nine caps while scoring four goals.

Foster was said to have been playing dominoes when someone walked up and started firing shots. Two people are said to have died.

Howard Walker