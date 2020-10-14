Reggae Boyz to play Saudi Arabia in friendly match

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Jamaica Football Federation (JFF) says in preparation for the FIFA 2022 World Cup in Qatar, the Reggae Boyz will play Saudi Arabia in two International Friendly games next month.

Both games will be played at the Prince Faisal bin Fahad Stadium in Riyadh on November 14 and 17.

“This is indeed the best way to kick-start preparation with the squad experiencing the identical regional conditions under which the World Cup will be played,” the federation said in a statement.

Jamaica last played Saudi Arabia on October 17, 2017 when the hosts beat Jamaica 5-2.

“Obviously, Jamaica will be looking to turn the table while maintaining its international ranking, hence the best squad of players will be invited for the tour,” the JFF said.