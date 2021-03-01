Reggae Boyz to play US on March 25 in Austria

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica Football Federation President Michael Ricketts has announced that the Reggae Boyz have secured a friendly international against Concacaf giants United States in the upcoming Fifa window.

Ricketts said the match is to be played at a venue in Austria on March 25.

Jamaica's most recent friendly international outings came last November in a two-match series away to Saudi Arabia.

The Boyz lost the first match 0-3 before rebounding with a 2-1 win in the second encounter.

Sanjay Myers