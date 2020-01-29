Reggae Girlz captain Khadija Shaw taken to hospital after clash of heads in Mexico match

MCALLEN, Texas — Members of the Reggae Girlz camp are now sweating over the health of prolific striker and captain Khadija 'Bunny' Shaw, who is undergoing medical tests following a clash of heads with a Mexican defender during their Concacaf Women's Olympic Qualifiers Group B fixture here at HEB Park.

While the Mexican player walked away from the incident, which occurred in time added on, the big Jamaican forward was taken to the hospital.

Mexico won the contest 1-0 courtesy of a 36th-minute strike from Renae Cuellar.

Sherdon Cowan