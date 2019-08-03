Reggae Girlz lose 1-3 to Paraguay at Pan Am Games

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica's senior Reggae Girlz suffered a third consecutive defeat at the 18th Pan American Games, as they went down 1-3 to Paraguay in their final Group A fixture at Estadio Universidad San Marcos in Lima, Peru on Saturday.

A brace from Jessica Martinez in the 5th and 63rd minutes paved the way for Paraguay's victory, with Dulce Quintana capping things off in the 90+2 minutes.

Jamaica's goal came from Chanel Hudson-Marks in the 32nd minute.

The defeat saw Hue Menzies Reggae Girlz team finishing at the foot of the four-team group without a point and can only hope to salvage some pride from the campaign when they contest the seventh place play off against the host nation or Panama on Tuesday.

Paraguay topped the group on seven points and will be joined in the knockout stage by second-placed Colombia on five points, while Mexico ended in third on three points and will play off for fifth place.

Mexico and Colombia had earlier played out a 2-2 stalemate.