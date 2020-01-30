Reggae Girlz suffer 0-1 defeat to Mexico
EDINBURG, Texas — Jamaica's Reggae Girlz suffered a 0-1 defeat to Mexico despite a spirited display in their opening Group B contest of the Concacaf Women's Olympic Qualifiers at HEB Park on Wednesday night.
Renae Cuellar got the solitary goal in the 36th minute to hand the Mexicans all three points and second position behind Canada, who earlier hammered St Kitts and Nevis 11-0 in the curtain raiser.
The Jamaicans are now left to play catch up if they are to secure one of two spots from the group to the semi finals and remain in contention for qualification to the Tokyo Olympics later this year. But their next assignment will be no easier, as they face Canada on Saturday.
With Mexico virtually playing in their backyard, they were expected to dominate proceedings; instead it was the Jamaicans who were more assertive in the final third, creating more clear cut chances but were unfortunate not to get on the scoresheet.
In fact, Head Coach Hubert Busby and his Reggae Girlz are cursing their luck, as the lone goal of the game was initiated by an unforced error.
Defender Allyson Swaby, under no pressure, played the ball straight at the feet of an opponent and in trying to recover possession, conceded a corner.
The Jamaicans failed to clear their lines from that resulting corner and Cuellar, who was left free at the top of the 18-yard box, drove a right-footed effort along the ground that eluded a diving Sydney Schneider in goal for Jamaica.
Mexico held a defensive posture on the resumption, thereby allowing the Reggae Girlz a decent bite of possession in the attacking third.
However, had it not been for faulty shooting and lack of composure in front of goal, the results could have very well gone in favour of the Jamaicans.
Sherdon Cowan
