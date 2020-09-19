Reggae Internet station to launch today

PEMBROKE PINES, Florida — Reggae Global Radio (RGR), an internet station, is scheduled to make its debut today.

General Manager Marlon Burrell, says it will have an international cast with broad appeal.

“The focus of Reggae Global Radio is to bring quality reggae music to online listeners across the world. We aim to be a global hub for quality reggae focused programming,” said Burrell, a Jamaican.

“We want to syndicate some of the best presenters and quality programmes with a reggae focus. Our programmes will also feature news and entertainment. A hot spot where listeners can get everything in one place.”

Burrell, a veteran of New York and South Florida Caribbean radio, was instrumental in recruiting disc jockeys for the new station. They include Clinton Lindsay, a staple of Caribbean radio in the United States for over 40 years; G Cole, John T and Sir Rockwell out of South Florida; Mixmaster J, Warm 'N' Easy and DJ Steve from the United Kingdom; DJ Daddy Silk from Kenya; DJ Lass Angel out of Belgium; Super C from the Cayman Islands; Mr Vegas; DJ Kevin Stew; Unlimited Vybz from Japan; Ed Robinson; Hugo Buzz; and DJ Cooperzilla from Trinidad & Tobago.

Lindsay, who mentored Burrell at WRTN in New York, welcomes RGR to a competitive market.

“Being invited to be a part of the Global Reggae Radio family is a great honour for me…Marlon is the right person to be leading the charge because he loves the music and radio…I am very excited to have him as my boss for a change!” he said.

The RGR website (www.reggaeglobalradio.com) encapsulates its sister television station which has presenters doing live video streams, music videos and visual commercials.

Burrell, who started his broadcasting career in 1993 at Lehman College in the Bronx, said RGR's objective is “to be the standard for reggae music programming and quality journalism”.

“We will present diverse programming and radio personalities from various parts of the world. RGR is about being a hub for quality and diverse reggae music, offering a variety of syndicated and original programming," he said.

Howard Campbell