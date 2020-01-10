Reggae Month App ready for download — Grange

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Olivia Grange, has described the new Reggae Month App as a “game changer as the government intensifies efforts to promote Jamaica's music to the peoples of the world”.

The ministry said the app, commissioned by the Reggae Month Secretariat, is now available for download on Android and iOs devices. The ministry added that it provides a comprehensive list of activities being held in celebration of Reggae Month 2020 in Jamaica and its Diaspora, among other features.

“The Reggae Month Jamaica App provides a great platform for everyone to get and share information about Reggae Month 2020, which is going to be the best staging yet. The app is very interactive and allows promoters to add their events to the list of Reggae Month activities alongside those events that are being organised by the Government of Jamaica or endorsed by the Reggae Month Secretariat,” Grange said.

“As such, I invite all companies, artists and producers to share with us your Reggae Month plans so that they can be included, or to upload the info using the app. I also invite every hotelier, including small properties, to position Reggae Month activities as a must-see for all our visitors during February 2020,” she added.

The ministry said to download the app, search the words 'Reggae Month Jamaica' in the Google Play or App Store.