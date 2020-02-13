Reggae Sumfest stays at Catherine Hall, Bogdanovich says

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Sumfest boss, Joe Bogdanovich, says that he is in the process of exploring different options for expanding the capacity of Catherine Hall, home of the annual reggae music festival in St James, Jamaica.

“We are looking at ways in which we might reconfigure the design of the festival, to optimise the available space,” he told OBSERVER ONLINE.

“While we are aware that the solid reputation of the festival would facilitate a change in venue without any threat to the festival itself, we appreciate the honoured tradition of staging it at Catherine Hall and are committed to keeping it here in Montego Bay where it has enjoyed the support of the people,” he noted.

Bogdanovich says he recognised that the situation that developed at the 2019 festival was less than ideal, and is anxious for current situation to be addressed, especially with the great growth potential that the festival is demonstrating.

“We love Montego Bay and Catherine Hall and we believe that the potential for growth continues to reside here,” he added.

Reggae Sumfest 2020 is scheduled for Sunday, July12 to Saturday, July18 in Montego Bay. Patrons can access updates on the line-up, tickets and events on the official website www.reggaesumfest.com, handle for Instagram, Facebook and Twitter @reggaesumfest.

Balford Henry