Reggae Sumfest team kicks off anti-COVID initiative
KINGSTON, Jamaica— Down Sound Entertainment (DSE), producer of Reggae Sumfest, has announced the execution of its care package initiative to assist the people of Jamaica overcome the current COVID-19 pandemic.
DSE, Reggae Sumfest sponsors Grace Foods and Pepsi, along with artiste Stylo G, will contribute to feeding 500 families across the island of Jamaica during the month of April. Entertainers Rodney 'Bounty Killa' Price, Andre 'Suku' Grey, Ian 'Pepe' Goodison, Greg Nesbeth and Richie Feelings have volunteered their time to assist with the distribution of these packages.
Stage one of the care package execution commenced on Wednesday, April 1, when the team visited farmers in St Elizabeth and Trelawney to purchase ground provisions to distribute to families and individuals in need. The care packages include items from Grace Foods, Pepsi, Gold Seal and ground provisions.
Stage two saw the delivery of 249 packages in communities in Kingston, Spanish Town and Clarendon on Saturday morning (April 4).
The recipients were very grateful for the packages and their sentiments were summed up in the words of one individual who shared, “Big up to Joe Bogdanovich and the Downsound crew for sending out these care packages in this time of crisis. It shows that we are all our brothers' keeper, yeah man”.
“We have identified individuals and families, the elderly, the less fortunate and citizens who have been impacted by the coronavirus outbreak. We recognise how this pandemic has changed the lives of many, including those in our own family. We also recognise the lives of those who have passed on. We are in this fight with you, we want to help our country rebound and this initiative will be kickstarting that goal,” Joe Bogdanovich, Chairman and CEO of DSE shared.
He also noted that the team had been working with the Government of Jamaica and the Ministry of Health and Wellness to assist in providing accurate information during this most challenging time through their social media pages featuring #FrequentlyAskedCovidQuestions.
Contact the Ministry of Health and Wellness at 888 ONE LOVE (663-5683) immediately if you have any questions or believe you may have been exposed to the COVID–19 virus.
Balford Henry
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy