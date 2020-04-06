Reggae Sumfest team kicks off anti-COVID initiative

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Down Sound Entertainment (DSE), producer of Reggae Sumfest, has announced the execution of its care package initiative to assist the people of Jamaica overcome the current COVID-19 pandemic.

DSE, Reggae Sumfest sponsors Grace Foods and Pepsi, along with artiste Stylo G, will contribute to feeding 500 families across the island of Jamaica during the month of April. Entertainers Rodney 'Bounty Killa' Price, Andre 'Suku' Grey, Ian 'Pepe' Goodison, Greg Nesbeth and Richie Feelings have volunteered their time to assist with the distribution of these packages.

Stage one of the care package execution commenced on Wednesday, April 1, when the team visited farmers in St Elizabeth and Trelawney to purchase ground provisions to distribute to families and individuals in need. The care packages include items from Grace Foods, Pepsi, Gold Seal and ground provisions.

Stage two saw the delivery of 249 packages in communities in Kingston, Spanish Town and Clarendon on Saturday morning (April 4).

The recipients were very grateful for the packages and their sentiments were summed up in the words of one individual who shared, “Big up to Joe Bogdanovich and the Downsound crew for sending out these care packages in this time of crisis. It shows that we are all our brothers' keeper, yeah man”.

“We have identified individuals and families, the elderly, the less fortunate and citizens who have been impacted by the coronavirus outbreak. We recognise how this pandemic has changed the lives of many, including those in our own family. We also recognise the lives of those who have passed on. We are in this fight with you, we want to help our country rebound and this initiative will be kickstarting that goal,” Joe Bogdanovich, Chairman and CEO of DSE shared.

He also noted that the team had been working with the Government of Jamaica and the Ministry of Health and Wellness to assist in providing accurate information during this most challenging time through their social media pages featuring #FrequentlyAskedCovidQuestions.

Contact the Ministry of Health and Wellness at 888 ONE LOVE (663-5683) immediately if you have any questions or believe you may have been exposed to the COVID–19 virus.

Balford Henry