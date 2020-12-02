Region continues to record COVID-19 cases, deaths

BELMOPAN, Belize (CMC) — A total of 89 people died in Belize last month from the COVID-19 pandemic as the country continues to grapple with the virus that also killed one person over the past 24 hours.

Health authorities described November as the deadliest month for COVID-19 related deaths in the country, noting that on average, three people died daily from the virus that has so far killed 148 people here.

The Office of the Director of Health Services said that the latest victim is a woman in her 80s and that 111 people tested positive after 339 PCR tests were conducted over the past 24 hours.

It said that the cases were not confined to any one particular location and that there were also 20 recovered cases, with 43.6 per cent of the 5,854 positive cases remaining active.

The Ministry of Health in Guyana recorded 17 new COVID-19 cases from 259 tests, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 5,423.

It said Region 10 recorded 16 new cases as health authorities are monitoring a spike in cases within the region within the last few days. The other positive case was recorded in Region Four.

According to the ministry's latest bulletin, 44 more people recovered over the past 24 hours, taking the overall number of recoveries to 4,436.

There are 771 patients in home isolation, 62 in institutional isolation and three patients are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit. An additional 35 people who came into contact with positive patients are in institutional quarantine.

To date, 151 people have died.

After two days without positive tests, Suriname recorded seven coronavirus infections on Tuesday evening. Six of the cases were in the capital, Paramaribo.

Suriname has 5,319 COVID-19 infections, of which 20 are classified as active cases. With three people healed in the past 24 hours, a total of 5,197 people have recovered from the contagious lung virus.

The death toll remains at 117. There are eight people in hospitals, one in the intensive care unit. In addition, 11 positives are in isolation and 1,214 non-positives in quarantine.

Trinidad and Tobago health authorities say seven of the 16 new COVID-19 cases detected between November 28 and 30 are from the sister isle of Tobago.

It said there were no deaths over the last 24 hours and the total remains at 120.

According to the Ministry of Health, the total number of active cases stands at 758. There are 42 people in hospital and 671 people in home self-isolation, 186 of whom are in the prison system.

There are 29 patients in step-down facilities and 272 people in state quarantine facilities. In all, 5,807 patients have recovered, of the 6,685 cases since the first case was reported in March.

Two visitors have gone into isolation in Barbados after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

They are a 41-year-old female, and a 37-year-old male, who arrived on an American Airlines on November 30. Both were asymptomatic.

They were the only two positive cases recorded out of the 238 tests conducted by the Best-dos Santos Public Health Laboratory. As a result, the number of confirmed cases has moved to 278 – 143 females and 135 males, while there are now 16 people in isolation.

Meanwhile, two people left the isolation facilities, pushing the number of recoveries to 255.