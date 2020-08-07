Regional agricultural officials to meet next week

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC) – The Caribbean's response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and the implications for the plant health community will be among matters discussed when the Caribbean Plant Health Directors Forum (CPHD) meet later this month.

The 13th annual CPHD Forum will be held virtually on August 11-12, and will bring together delegates from the 32-member countries and territories along with several partner organisations including various international, regional, national organisations and universities.

The CPHD said that prior to the meeting, it held two webinars in May and July with a focus on the Caribbean response to the COVID -19 pandemic and the implications for the Plant Health Community and the European Union Plant Health Regulations and the Caribbean's Compliance Challenges respectively.

“The 13th CPHD meeting will provide relevant and timely updates on plant health matters and initiatives being undertaken in the Caribbean region that will impact/ or require the CPHD's membership support and involvement,” the CPHD said in a statement, adding that delegates “will have intense discussions aimed at bolstering the ability of member countries to identify, exclude, and respond to pests and diseases that threaten regional agriculture and natural resources and to resolve issues that might impede the trade of Caribbean agricultural products regionally and internationally”.

It said that the agenda will also include the regional plant health decisions and recommendations from the 81st Special Meeting of the Council for Trade and Economic Development (COTED), the results of the 2019 regional plant health and safeguarding initiatives and the 2020 regional plant health and safeguarding initiatives under the Greater Caribbean Safeguarding Initiative (GCSI).

In addition, the two-day meeting will also discuss the 11th EU/European Development Fund (EDF) Sanitary and Phytosanitary project 2020, as well as leveraging and improving the region's plant health partnerships and technical resources.

The meeting will also receive and discuss reports from the various technical working groups (TWGs) on safeguarding, Caribbean pest diagnostics, emergency response and preparedness among others.

A second virtual CPHD session will be held in October 2020 and will receive reports from other partner organisations comprising the Forum.

The CPHD Forum is the technical committee to the Caribbean Agricultural Health and Food Safety Agency (CAHFSA), an inter-governmental organisation that was created following the signing of an agreement among member states of the Caribbean Community (Caricom).