Regional countries report more COVID deaths, cases

BELMOPAN, Belize (CMC) — Three Caribbean Community (Caricom) countries have registered deaths from the coronavirus (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours, while others that have not registered cases in recent months, are now doing so.

In Trinidad and Tobago, two people have died from the virus bringing the total number of deaths to 95.

The Ministry of Health said that the two were an elderly male and a female, both with pre-existing medical conditions.

It said 47 new cases were reported within the last 24 hours, bringing the total active cases to 1,601 and that the total number of cases since March is 5,241 and there are now 3,545 recovered patients.

In Belize, where 46 of the 108 new samples tested positive, two more deaths were recorded the last 24 hours.

“We have 16 recoveries to report. Unfortunately, we have two more deaths to report. Both are in males, one from the north who had been referred to the KHMH (Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital) ICU and had been unstable over the last couple of days; the second is a person from Belize who had had a cardio embolic event and had been deteriorating until his death,” the Ministry of Health said.

As a result, the country now has 2,728 positive cases, 1,059 of which are active, and a death toll of 43.

Health Minister of The Bahamas, Renward Wells reported Friday that 132 new cases were recorded, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the chain of islands to 5,517.

He said there are 2,164 active cases and that 107 patients are hospitalised, but that total recoveries are now at 3,201 which is a recovery rate of 58 per cent.

“For the past 30 days, we have averaged 1.5 COVID-19 deaths each day. Three deaths alone were reported yesterday. We remind the Bahamian people that COVID-19 is no respecter of persons,” he added.

In Grenada, the Ministry of Health, late last night announced the laboratory diagnosis of two new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of positive cases to 27, of which three are active.

The authorities said that the new cases are those of a female contact of previous case, who is in her 30s and who, to date, has no symptoms, but has been quarantined since Sunday. The other case is a 45-year-old man who recently returned from a visit to Canada.

The ministry said that all 77 known contacts of a previous case are still in quarantine, and will be retested late next week, as per the incubation period of the disease, to determine medical clearance for release.

It said the visitor from Canada arrived on Monday, October 12, and has been in quarantine since his arrival.

All other passengers from that Air Canada flight will remain in quarantine until they are medically cleared.

A 54-year-old Barbadian man was the only positive case of COVID-19 diagnosed among 457 tests conducted by the Best-dos Santos Public Health Laboratory yesterday.

The man, who returned to Barbados on British Airways on October 11, tested positive after the second test.

Meanwhile, no one will be discharged from isolation today. The numbers in isolation have therefore increased to 17, while recoveries remain at 195. Confirmed cases now number 219. The laboratory has completed 29,854 tests.

In St Vincent and the Grenadines, officials said that the two latest cases arrived on Caribbean Airlines flight BW200 on Thursday.

It said one person travelled from the United Kingdom, transiting through Barbados, while the other person also transited through Barbados, but from Canada.

Both persons arrived here with PCR negative tests.

The adults will remain in isolation until cleared by two negative SARS-CoV-2 PCR test results, the National Emergency Management Organisation (NEMO) said in a press statement.

“All of the close contacts on the flight to St Vincent are being informed and will continue in quarantine,” NEMO said.

St Vincent and the Grenadines has now recorded 67 COVID-19 cases, 64 of which have recovered. There are now three active COVID-19 cases.

“The USA, Canada and Europe are all reporting new spikes in the number of new COVID-19 cases. Neighbouring islands are also reporting disturbing changes in the nature of the spread of COVID-19. These increases in the incidence of cases increase the risk of travellers arriving in St Vincent and the Grenadines testing positive for SARS-CoV-2.

“In view of this increased risk, the Health Services Subcommittee of the National Emergency Committee/Coronavirus Taskforce will continue to closely monitor these situations and will recommend changes to the existing protocols as necessary,” NEMO added.

In Suriname, 10 of the 19 new COVID-19 infections reported in the past 24 hours are in the capital Paramaribo.

Yesterday, it was announced that Gracia Emanuël, the Minister of Regional Development and Sport and another legislator, Miquella Soemar-Huur have both tested positive.

According to the dashboard, Suriname has 84 active cases out of a total of 5,113. The death toll remained at 109.