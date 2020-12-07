Regional experts to participate in virtual seminar on climate change

BASSE-TERRE, Guadeloupe (CMC) — The Guadeloupe-based group, Karayib Klima, which aims to strengthen climate resilience in the Caribbean by developing civil society's capacity in advocacy and project delivery, says it will hold a virtual seminar on Wednesday as part of the global activities observing World Climate Day.

The event is being organised by UNITE Caribbean, a Caribbean co-operation and development consulting firm, which supports the social and economic development of Caribbean territories through regional technical cooperation.

The one-day seminar will be held under the theme “Climatic Resilience in the Caribbean: action for a regional, multi-stakeholder approach”, and the organisers said that it is intended to find answers to the question how the region can adapt, together, to effectively deal with the effects of climate change in the region.

They said recognised experts will be presenting the most recent data on the expected effects of climate change in the Caribbean, including Dr Kénel Délusca, principal author of the special Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report on Climate Change and Land, and rapporteur of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCC) Latin America and the Caribbean consultative group of experts.

Former St Lucia government minister, Dr James Fletcher, who led the Caribbean's delegation for the 2015 Paris Agreement, and who spearheaded the region's '1.5 to stay alive' climate change campaign and Professor Saffache of the Université des Antilles (UAG), will also participate in the seminar.

“Climate change is already a reality for the Caribbean, as its effects are felt daily. Storms, droughts, rising sea levels and increased health risks. This year the 'National Hurricane Center' recorded a well above average storm activity with 30 named tropical storms, including 13 hurricanes.

“However, to face this common threat, there are few co-operation mechanisms and few exchanges between civil society organisations of the different countries and territories on the issue of climate resilience in our region,” the organisers said in a statement ahead of the seminar.

They said as a result, the 'Karayib 004Blima' programme was created by UNITE Caribbean, which is funded by the French Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs, and ADEME, the national French agency of ecological transition.

“'Karayib Klima' is unique in promoting collaboration and partnerships between civil society organisations in seven creole speaking countries and territories in the Caribbean, including Dominica, Guadeloupe, Haiti, Grenada, Martinique, St Lucia and St Martin.”

According to Damien Bauchau, co-founder of UNITE Caribbean and director of the 'Karayib Klima' project, “climate resilience is at the heart of regional co-operation issues in the Caribbean, and yet few common actions are taken”.

“We look forward to working with civil society organisations and to forge alliances for the 'Karayib Klima' project by sharing best practices, innovations and solutions to increase climate resilience,” he added.