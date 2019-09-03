Regional gov'ts offer assistance as Dorian moves away from Bahamas

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC) – Caribbean Community (CARICOM) governments were on Tuesday preparing to provide assistance to The Bahamas as a near stationary Hurricane Dorian is expected to begin moving away from the archipelago even while continuing to pound Grand Bahama Island.

Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley said that Bridgetown is prepared to urgently assist Nassau while expressing her deep sadness at the “tremendous devastation and suffering on the Bahamian people that has been unleashed by Dorian.

She said Barbados is ready to despatch personnel and equipment from the Barbados Defence Force and the Barbados Coast Guard as soon as it received the information required by the Bahamas government.

“We were fortunate enough to have been spared the wrath of Dorian, but we are no less touched by what has occurred in The Bahamas than if it had taken place right here in Barbados,” Mottley said.

“It is now clear that increasingly, all nations in this region are becoming more susceptible to the ravages of hurricanes and other adverse weather conditions, and while we are not the ones creating the conditions for global warming that fuels them, we certainly have no choice but to stand together to help each other when they come our way.

“The people of the Bahamas can rest assured that they are in our prayers, and that our resources, limited though they may be, will be deployed to help them through this most difficult time,” she added.

Grenada's Prime Minister Dr Keith Mitchell, who has been in touch with The Bahamas Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis, said “our hearts and prayers are with the government and people of the Bahamas as they deal with the devastating impact of Hurricane Dorian, which even now, continues to batter parts of the territory.

“Having walked this road many years ago, we can truly say we understand and we empathise. We hold true to the saying you are your brother's keeper; therefore rest assured that Grenada stands ready and willing to assist in any way possible,” he added.

Trinidad and Tobago Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley said Port of Spain has been in contact with the rest of CARICOM on the situation.

Rowley said he remains concerned for the Bahamas and has indicated the government's willingness of his assist where necessary. He said as has happened in the past, Trinidad and Tobago will “demonstrate its compassion and willingness to help its CARICOM neighbour.

“The Prime Minister is awaiting the passage of Dorian to find out what kind of support Trinidad and Tobago will provide to help the Bahamas cope. He said he is hoping for the best and his thoughts are with the affected families and people of Bahamas at this time,” according to an official statement.

Antigua and Barbuda's Prime Minister Gaston Browne, who is also the chairman of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) said that the situation in the Bahamas must remind the region of the need for building more resilient homes.

“The big issue is that we have to contend with these storms year after year, becoming more frequent, more ferocious and we therefore have to pay great attention to building more resilient homes,” said Browne, adding that the sub-region is still awaiting word on what is required for the rebuilding purposes.

St Kitts-Nevis Prime Minister Dr Timothy Harris said he had spoken to Minnis and “I assured him that we are praying for the people of the Bahamas and encouraged him to be strong.

“The government and people of St Kitts and Nevis have the people of the Bahamas firmly in our thoughts and prayers during their time of greatest need, and we stand in solidarity with them as they try to cope with loss of life and property in the aftermath,” Harris said.

Meanwhile, the Miami-based National Hurricane Centre (NHC) said that Dorian, which has been blamed for at least five deaths, was “still nearly stationary, but is expected to begin moving north-northwestward later on Tuesday morning” as it continues to pound the Grand Bahama.

NHC said that “a slow north-northwestward motion is expected to begin this morning.