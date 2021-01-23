Regional journalist George Alleyne found dead at Barbados home

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC) — Guyana born, Barbados based regional journalist George Alleyne is dead. Alleyne was found dead at his home here late Friday. He was a former employee of the Barbados based Caribbean News Agency (CANA) and the Caribbean Media Corporation (CMC) and was a freelance journalist with the online publication Barbados Today.

