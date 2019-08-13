Regional sugar producers want tariff enforced on imported white sugar
In a statement posted on its website, the SAC said it may surprise Caribbean consumers to know that currently the lemonade or cola that they drink is nearly always made with sugar shipped from Guatemala, Brazil, Colombia or Mexico rather than locally produced sugar in the Caribbean.
It said the reasons for this are historical, and a result of longstanding preferential trade agreements with the EU, that provided regional producers with a guaranteed high market price for raw cane sugar.
But the SAC said that these preferential arrangements came to an end in October 2017, leading to an increase in European production of beet sugar, and leaving Caribbean producers to sell their sugar at world market prices -- a situation not faced by any other sugar producer worldwide.
“SAC is campaigning for a change in the trade rules for CARICOM governments to adopt as soon as possible the same approach as every other sugar producing region on the planet, thereby creating the right market conditions for a sustainable and successful future for the Caribbean sugar industry.”
The SAC said the solution it is putting forward to CARICOM and regional governments is to strengthen the regional market for Caribbean white sugar by enforcing the Common External Tariff on imported white sugar.
“This would allow investment in production to proceed and allow regional producers to focus on supplying the needs of their natural customers – manufacturers of products like lemonade and cola in the region who are the most significant buyers of white sugar.”
The SAC said that around the world, sugar producers supply their local markets first, noting that governments encourage this by placing tariffs on imported sugar from overseas.
“Local producers then sell any excess sugar that they can't sell locally on the world market. Because sugar on the world market is “excess”, the price varies hugely depending on global demand and supply.”
The SAC, a trade association supporting the interests of sugar producers within CARICOM, warned that without “any barriers to this cheap world market sugar entering the market, it becomes uneconomic to invest in regional production of the higher value sugars – at present, the most expensive to produce highly refined sugars are often available in CARICOM even more cheaply than unrefined raw sugar.
“Selling Caribbean sugar on the world market year-on-year for CARICOM producers is simply not an option, with a highly volatile commodity price and volumes of sugar being sold on the world market being sold even below the production cost of the lowest-cost producers such as Brazil,” said the SAC, which represents four national sugar industries with competing sugar mills and production across Jamaica, Guyana, Belize and Barbados.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy