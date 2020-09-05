Regional women's group congratulates Jamaica's female MPs elect

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Trinidad & Tobago-based Caribbean Women in Leadership (CIWiL) has congratulated the 18 women who were successful in being elected to Jamaica's parliament in the general election on September 3.

"To the 16 women who were selected as candidates across the two main political parties who contested the elections, CIWiL commends you on a race well run. Your willingness to offer yourselves to serve and dedicate to your country is applauded," the organisation said.

The election saw an increase in the number of women candidates, from the 26 in 2016 to 34 in 2020. The number of those elected translates to a 28.6 per cent representation of women headed to the Jamaican parliament, up from 17.1 per cent in 2016.

"While we take note that this figure still falls below the 30 per cent international minimum threshold for leadership and political participation at the national level, CIWiL commends the people of Jamaica for this positive advancement in women's equality in political participation," the organisation said.

Equal representation of women and men in politics and decision-making is a requirement for achieving gender equality, it said, adding that it is essential to true democracy and good governance in political and public life.

CIWIL also took the opportunity to call on the Government and decision makers in Jamaica to prioritise gender parity, and to adopt gender sensitive legislation and policies in all areas of national decision making and leadership. It also urged political parties to continue to introduce policies and strategies to assist and encourage more women at all levels of society to become involved in and enter representational politics.

"CIWiL calls on the newly-elected government and the Opposition to prioritise the passage of legalisation and ratification of international and regional commitments that protect women and girls, including the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms Discrimination Against Women (Optional Protocol) (CEDAW) and the Convention of Belém do Pará (The Inter-American Convention on the Prevention, Punishment and Eradication of Violence Against Women)," it said.

CIWiL commits to continue its supports to work with elected and aspiring women as they prepare for effective and transformational leadership.