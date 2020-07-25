Regis Philbin, television personality and host, dies at 88

NEW YORK, United States (AP) — Regis Philbin, the genial host who shared his life with television viewers over morning coffee for decades and helped himself and some fans strike it rich with the game show "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire," has died at 88.

Philbin died of natural causes Friday night, just over a month before his 89th birthday, according to a statement from his family provided by manager Lewis Kay.

Philbin had health issues. Doctors performed an angioplasty to relieve a blocked artery in 1993, and he underwent bypass surgery in 2007 at age 75.

He's survived by his wife, Joy, and their daughters JJ and Joanna Philbin, as well as his daughter Amy Philbin with his first wife, Catherine Faylen, according to People.