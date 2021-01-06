Regulatory authority recalls brand of standing fans
KINGSTON, Jamaica— The National Compliance and Regulatory Authority (NCRA) has issued an immediate recall of all iHOME 18 inch standing fans purchased from Lin Tian Mart, located at 4 Mega Way in Portmore, St Catherine.
The NCRA said persons who have purchased the iHOME brand of 18 inch standing fans are being warned to stop using them immediately and return the fans to the point of purchase.
The agency said the fans have been deemed a safety hazard.
Consumers with questions may contact the NCRA/BSJ Communication & Customer Service Branch between the hours of 8:30 am and 4:30 pm at 876 618-1534 or 632-4275 or 926-3140.
The agency noted that any adverse reactions experienced should be communicated immediately to the Consumer Affairs Commission.
