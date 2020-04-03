Reid, Pinnock lose court appeal

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Court of Appeal on Friday rejected an attempt by Caribbean Maritime University (CMU) President, Fritz Pinnock and Former Education Minister, Ruel Reid to appeal a decision made in the Full Court.

Reid and Pinnock are facing charges of breaches of the Corruption Prevention Act, conspiracy to defraud, misconduct in a public office at common law and breaches of the Proceeds of Crime Act in relation to the education ministry and the CMU.

On December 24 2019, the Supreme Court struck down an application from the men's attorneys for the court to throw out the fraud case against them on the grounds that their arrest by the Financial Investigations Division (FID) was illegal.

In a statement regarding the decision, the Court of Appeal also rejected the appeal for a stay of criminal proceedings.

According to the court, its decision was delivered via teleconferencing, in keeping with the Government's guidelines on public gathering in light of the COVID-19 virus.

The court said it delivered a total of 16 judgements today.