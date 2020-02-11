Relatives scarce to welcome deportees
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Only three of the 17 persons who are being deported from the United Kingdom(UK) have had relatives arrive at the Jamaica Constabulary's Specialized Operations area so far.
One of the relatives told the Jamaica Observer that she had not seen her 55-year-old brother in 20 years.
The relative said despite her brother's unfortunate situation, she is anticipating his arrival.
Two convicted rapists, eight convicted drug offenders, and three persons convicted of robbery and firearm offences are among 17 Jamaicans now on a flight to the island after they were deported this morning.
A spokesperson for the British Home Office told the Jamaica Observer that all 17 deportees are serious foreign criminals who had to be deported from the UK.
Racquel Porter
