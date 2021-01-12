Relaxed restrictions for Westmoreland

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The parish of Westmoreland, which has been under tightened restrictions because of a frightening spike in COVID-19 cases there towards the end of last year, is to see a relaxation of those measures.

Health Minister Dr Christopher Tufton, making the announcement in Parliament earlier this afternoon, said this is because the interventions have had the desired effect.

“Last month we highlighted the risks associated with cases in Westmoreland. Based on our assessment, it was determined that State interventions were necessary to curtail the spread of the virus in the parish. Today, I can report that the interventions have resulted in the reduction in reported cases to 51 active cases as at January 11, 2021.

“The total occupancy at the Savanna-la-Mar Hospital is now 56 per cent for isolation, a significant reduction from the above 80 per cent isolation occupancy reported in December,” he told the House of Representatives.

“As such, the Ministry of Health and Wellness has indicated to the Cabinet that we will not require an extension of the special restrictions for that parish beyond the current time period.

We thank the citizens of the parish, especially their elected officials, for their support and cooperation and advise that only through your maintenance of the protocols can we maintain and further reduce the spread of the disease,” Dr Tufton said.

Alicia Dunkley- Willis