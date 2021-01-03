Religious bodies in Barbados agree to discontinue face-to-face worship
BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC)— Face-to-face services at churches, mosques and other places of worship across the island will be discontinued with immediate effect.
The announcement was made on Saturday, following a meeting of representatives from the Barbados Evangelical Association (BEA), the Barbados Christian Council (BXC) and the Barbados Muslim Association (BMA) with Prime Minister Mia Mottley.
The representatives said the decision was made out of an abundance of caution and in the interest of protecting the health of the country.
The leadership of the three organisations have now called on heads of churches, mosques and other places of worship to revert to virtual services where possible, which would allow members to engage in group interaction without being exposed to contracting COVID-19.
According to the leadership of the BEA, BXC and BMA, given the current escalation in the spread of COVID-19, it is imperative that all faith-based organisations operate in a manner that supports the initiatives of health authorities in the country and protects the health and safety of their members and their families, many of whom face additional vulnerabilities due to age and other comorbidities.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy