Relocation of Tax Administration Jamaica's corporate office
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ) will have a new home effective Monday, February 24 when its corporate office is relocated to The Donald Sangster Building (also known as the Round Building) on 116 East Street, Kingston.
TAJ said that during the relocation people contacting the current Commissioner General's Office, which includes TAJ executives and the communication's branch, may experience intermittent temporary delays.
The authority said, however, that customers wishing to contact sections of the current corporate office including their communications branch are being advised to contact employees via their TAJ assigned mobile numbers.
TAJ said the relocation of the corporate office completes the phased relocation of several units, which has been taking place since mid-January.
The building also houses the core of TAJ's management services division to include finance and accounts, property services and security, records management and human resources.
Customers may call (876) 922-3470-9 to contact any of the relocated units, TAJ said.
