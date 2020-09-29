Remaining Members of Parliament sworn in
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The three remaining Members of Parliament (MPs) were sworn in today during the sitting of the House of Representatives.
They are Philip Henriques for Clarendon North Western; Daniel Lawrence for Westmoreland Eastern; and Lisa Hanna for St Ann South Eastern.
The MPs were sworn in following their victory in the general election held on September 3, and subsequent judicial recounts. All 63 MPs have now taken the oath of allegiance.
After taking the oath of allegiance, the MPs were welcomed by Prime Minister Andrew Holness, as well as other Members of Parliament on both sides of the House.
The sitting of the House of Representatives was held at the Jamaica Conference Centre in downtown Kingston.
The ruling Jamaica Labour Party has a 49-14 majority in the Lower House.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy