Reminder of curfew hours for Labour Day holiday weekend

KINGSTON, Jamaica— OBSERVER ONLINE is reminding the public of the changes in the curfew hours set by the Government over this Labour Day weekend as part of the national effort to halt the spread of COVID-19.

The curfew hours for the weekend are as follows:

SATURDAY, May 23 – 8:00 pm – 5:00 am

SUNDAY, May 24 – 3:00 pm – 8:00 am

MONDAY, MAY 25 – 3:00 pm – 5:00 am