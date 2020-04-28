Remittances down by 15% in last six weeks – Finance Minister

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of Finance and Public Service Dr Nigel Clarke indicated that remittances into Jamaica went down by an average of 15 per cent over the last six weeks.

This 15 per cent decrease, the finance minister said, was when compared with the same period last year.

Dr Clarke was speaking yesterday at a digital press briefing on COVID-19 at Jamaica House.

“From the first incidents of COVID-19, from the six weeks from then until last week, remittances are on average 15 per cent lower than they were for the corresponding period of last year.

“In some weeks it has been lower than that, in other weeks it has been higher, but on aggregate over the last six weeks, remittances have been 15 per cent lower,” Dr Clarke said.