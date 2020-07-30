Removal order made against two Nigerians

ST JAMES, Jamaica —The St James Parish Court made a Removal Order against two Nigerians who were arrested at the Sangster International Airport last week.

The removal order was made after they pleaded guilty to overstaying.

According to the police, the men were charged under the Immigration Act as well as for breaches of the Law Reform (Fraudulent Transactions) (Special Provisions) Act.

Thirty-four-year-old Folashade Bakare and 32-year-old Yusuf Abiodun Bakare, both of Lagos in Nigeria, pleaded guilty to overstaying when they appeared before the court yesterday.

They were each fined $10,000.

The police said the men were arrested at the airport after they were reportedly seen collecting packages at the cargo section of the facility.

When the packages were searched, customs officers discovered that they contained bank cards. They reportedly could not satisfactorily account for the items and the Lottery Scam Task Force was called in.

During the investigation that followed, identity information belonging to other people were allegedly found.