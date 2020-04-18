Remove GCT on face masks – MP Dr Angella Brown Burke

KINGSTON, Jamaica – People's National Party (PNP) Member of Parliament for South West St Andrew Member of Parliament, Dr Angela Brown Burke is calling on the Government to remove the General Consumption Tax (GCT) currently on face masks.

“I am on record as fully supporting the universal wearing of face masks by the general public in an effort to slow the spread of the COVID-19,” she indicated.

“This has the potential when done, in addition, to other precautions, of drastically slowing the spread of the virus and is particularly helpful in many communities that are densely populated," the MP said.

In a letter earlier today to Finance Minister, Dr Nigel Clarke, Dr Brown Burke insisted that the removal of the GCT from these items would allow many more Jamaicans to purchase for the family, instead of choosing one or two members… “every burden that can be eased at this time is welcomed for the majority of Jamaicans, whose income is already stretched.”

Dr Brown Burke also called on the Bureau of Standards (BSJ) to make recommendations about the material to be used in making these masks.

“While, I commend and support the innovation and initiatives of many manufacturers, including those from smaller home based enterprises, it is important to issue guidelines and make recommendations for the material to be used given our local conditions. These recommendations from the BSJ, about breath-ability, filtering among other issues are therefore timely and important, as many entrepreneurial Jamaicans look to fill this void,” Dr Brown Burke argued.