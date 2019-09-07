Renaming of Gordon Town Square in honour of Miss Lou tomorrow

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Gordon Town Square in St Andrew will be renamed in honour of the late cultural icon Louise Bennett Coverley at a special ceremony in the square tomorrow, Sunday, September 8 beginning at 5:00 pm.

Prime Minister, Andrew Holness, is expected to deliver the keynote address at the event.

Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Olivia Grange; Member of Parliament for East Rural St Andrew, Juliet Holness; representatives of the Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC), as well as relatives of Miss Lou, will be among the officials in attendance.

Born on September 7, 1919, Miss Lou passed away on July 26, 2006 in Canada and was buried at the National Heroes Park.

Work at the Gordon Town square began last year when the KSAMC partnered with the Culture Ministry to erect a statue of Miss Lou.

The statue, done by noted sculptor Basil Watson, was unveiled by Holness on September 7, 2018, Miss Lou's birthday.

Advisor to the Culture Minister, Lenford Salmon, said that the renaming of Gordon Town Square is one of the many activities planned to celebrate the centenary anniversary of the birth of the cultural icon under the theme: 'Miss Lou 100'.

“Symbolically, we are going to be having 100 days of observances, which started on September 1 with a church service at the Coke Methodist Church, East Parade in Kingston, which held a special place for Miss Lou,” he said.

It was at the church that Miss Lou, at age of 17, made her first public appearance, reciting a Jamaican dialect poem she had written.