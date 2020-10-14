Renovation of Gordon House to commence after Heroes weekend

KINGSTON, Jamaica - Renovation work to be undertaken at Gordon House, downtown Kingston, is scheduled to commence after the Heroes weekend.

Leader of Government Business in the House of Representatives and Minister of Tourism, Edmund Bartlett, made the disclosure during the sitting of the Lower House yesterday.

“As you are aware, we have been utilising the Kenneth Rattray room for much of this month, and I'm to advise the House that work on the Gordon House reconfiguration will commence just after the Heroes weekend and we hope to be back there by the middle of November,” Bartlett said.

Currently, Members of the House of Representatives meet at the Jamaica Conference Centre in downtown Kingston to satisfy the requirement for social distancing due to the impact of COVID-19.