Renowned engineer Barry O'Hare passes

JAMAICA, Kingston — Renowned music and audio engineer Barry O'Hare passed away at the University Hospital of the West Indies in Kingston this morning. He was 56.

His friend for four decades, stage technician Jeffrey Brown, confirmed his death.

"He died this morning. I'm not sure of the exact time," Brown told OBSERVER ONLINE a short while ago.

According to Brown, O'Hare tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday and was being treated at the medical facility.

"He had an underlying sickness otherwise from that. Mi vex bad. He is one of the best things ever on the face of the earth," said Brown.

The son of a minister of religion, O'Hare has racked up an impressive résumé, working with the likes of Third World, Steel Pulse, and Burning Spear. He was the engineer for Spear's Grammy-winning album Calling Rastafari in 2000.

Tanya Stephens, Diana King, Yami Bolo, Jack Radics, Prezident Brown, Mikey Spice and Jahmali have also benefited from his expertise.

In 2018, he was recognised by the Jamaica Reggae Industry Association (JaRIA) for his contribution to the growth and development of reggae music.

Brian Bonitto