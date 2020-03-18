Reopening of Coronation Market rescheduled to Friday, March 20
KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC) says that hand sanitizing stations will be installed at the Constant Spring Road Arcade as well as the Coronation and Papine markets.
KSAMC said that as a result, the reopening of the Coronation Market after sanitisation has been pushed back to Friday, March 20.
Coronation Market was closed on Saturday to facilitate cleaning as the threat of Covid-19 spread across the island.
