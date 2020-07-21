Repair to Tiber River Bridge in St Mary to start early August
ST MARY, Jamaica — Critical works to secure the Tiber River Bridge in Gayle, St Mary is set to start early August, says the National Works Agency's (NWA).
The agency informed in a statement this morning that the bridge's deck is currently lower than the existing road level and poses a threat to motorists who continue to access the imperiled structure despite prohibition warnings.
Communication manager at NWA, Stephen Shaw explained that the bridge originally fell after one of its abutments failed during a flood and warned that the structure has progressively deteriorated.
The planned works are to protect the driving deck, which NWA said is still in good condition, as well as facilitate the replacement of the failed abutment at a later date.
Utilising a unique engineering method, the deck will be lifted from its current position and propped up on jacks on site until the abutment can be rebuilt and the deck lowered back in place.
The agency said the roadway will remain closed during the period of works.
The alternative route for motorists travelling from Gayle towards Dressikee will remain through Farm Pen Road to Top Derry and then onto Dressikee. The reverse obtains for those travelling from Dressikee towards Gayle.
The works, which is phase one of a project to rehabilitate the Tiber River Bridge, is valued at some $95 million.
