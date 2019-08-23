Repair work causes water lock-off along Constant Spring network — NWC

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The National Water Commission (NWC) says that operations at the Constant Spring Treatment Plant have now been suspended to facilitate emergency pipeline repairs along the transmission network.

As a result, a number of Corporate Area communities served by the water supply facility are likely to experience low water or no water conditions until regular operations are restored at the plant.

The repairs are slated to be completed by 7 o'clock tonight, Friday, August 23, the NWC said.

Areas affected are: Constant Spring, Norbrook, Cherry Gardens, Liguanea, Lady Musgrave Road Manor Park, Shortwood, Eastwood Park Gardens, Molynes Road, Waltham Park Road, Olympic Way, Bayfarm Road, Hagley Park Road, Washington Boulevard, Dunrobin Avenue, Calabar Mews, Ziadie Gardens, State Gardens, Mannings Hill Road, Constant Spring Road and Gardens, Half Way Tree, Camperdown Terrace, Spanish Town Road, Havendale, Valentine Gardens, Meadowbrook, Queensborough and Roehampton.