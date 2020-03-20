Repair works underway in areas of Portland to restore access and improve drainage
PORTLAND, Jamaica — The National Works Agency (NWA) is to begin works tomorrow to repair a defective culvert at West Hill along the Breastworks to Windsor roadway in Portland.
The NWA said works will get underway at 9:00am and while the roadway will not be closed for the installation of the new stormwater drain, the movement of traffic will be restricted and motorists may encounter delays when travelling in the area.
NWA contractors also started work today to restore temporary access to the ford at Craig Mill in the parish.
The NWA noted that material which washed away from the area during previous periods of heavy rain is being replaced with shingle. The work is expected to be completed by the end of today.
The NWA further advised motorists to use the ford once access is restored as it is unsafe to continue to use the defective Craig Mill Bridge, which has been closed by the agency.
