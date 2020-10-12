Repairs to ruptured Arthur Wint pipeline underway — NWC

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The National Water Commission (NWC) says emergency repairs are now underway on Arthur Wint Drive in St Andrew where a pipeline ruptured earlier today, sending volumes of water shooting into the air.

This follows the circulation of a video on social media showing cars cautiously crossing the flooded intersection with South Avenue and Alexander Road. One car didn't make it across, getting trapped in the explosion.

The company said that while the Mona Treatment plant will remain in operation, some customers may experience disruptions (low pressures or no water conditions) until the repair work is complete.

It said the estimated restoration time is 10:00 tonight.

The areas to be affected include: Mona Heights, Cross Roads, Allman Town, sections of Windward Road and roads leading off, Deanery Road and roads leading off, Vineyard Town, Mountain View, sections of downtown Kingston, Old Hope Road, Hope Road, Hope Flats, Gordon Town, Papine, Long Mountain, Pines of Karachi, Beverly Hills, Ravina, Mona Road, Devon Square, Waterloo Road, West King’s House Road, Cassia Park, Eastwood Park, Half-Way Tree Road, and upper Maxfield Avenue.

The company said customers should also expect an initial low pressure after the restart of operations due to the gradual recharging of the network.

The NWC apologised for any inconvenience caused and sought to assure customers that every effort will be made to restore water supply on or before the times specified.