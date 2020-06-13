Repatriation flights from Bahamas, Antigua postponed

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Repatriation flights from The Bahamas and Antigua have been postponed to Tuesday, June 16.

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Kamina Johnson Smith made the announcement today on Twitter.

She said the flights were postponed to give Jamaicans hoping to return home more time to book.

However, Jamaicans in Trinidad and Tobago and Barbados are still expected to arrive on flights today.