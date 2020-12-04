Repaving of Washington Blvd, Mandela Highway to begin tonight

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The National Works Agency (NWA) says pavement restoration works will begin along a section of Washington Boulevard in Kingston, and also along a section of the Mandela Highway to Twickenham Park in St Catherine tonight.

The agency said the works, which will be undertaken as two separate projects, will see disturbed sections of asphalt reinstated to an acceptable driving surface.

Manager of Communication and Customer Services at the National Works Agency, Stephen Shaw said that the restorative works at Washington Boulevard will take place at its intersection with Duhaney Drive and Coleyville Avenue to the Duhaney Park Primary School. He said this project will be undertaken on the weekend through to Sunday evening.

According to the agency, the works will include pipeline reinstatement works and the restoration of the driving surface with asphaltic concrete. Motorists using the roadway during the period of work can access their destinations via Patrick Drive.

Shaw further disclosed that remedial pavement works will take place between Ferry in Kingston and Twickenham Park in St Catherine over the course of the next four weeks. He said the intention is to restore 8,900 square metres of roadway that have deteriorated over the last few months.

Shaw explained that the roadway will not be closed during the period as the work will be undertaken mainly at nights, so as to avoid major traffic congestion or conflicts. The roadway will be accessible to vehicular traffic during the daytime, the agency said.

The NWA urged motorists to be vigilant and to exercise caution while travelling along these roadways during the periods of work.