Report missing people immediately, JCF urges
KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Jamaica Constabulary Force is calling on members of the public to report to the police immediately people they believe are missing.
Head of the Corporate Communications Unit, Senior Superintendent Stephanie Lindsay, noted that people do not have to wait 24 hours before reporting others missing.
“We usually get a lot of missing person reports during this time of the year. If a member of your family is deemed missing, there is no waiting time to report. Once you are of the view that the person's absence and your inability to contact that person is outside of the person's normal routine, then it is important that you make a report immediately to the nearest police station,” she explained.
Lindsay added that the nearest police station that the concerned individuals visit are obligated to take the reports.
“It may be necessary for you to go to another police station afterwards in the jurisdiction from where the person is missing, and you may have to go to the local police, but the initial police you make contact with should be enough,” she said. According to Lindsay, people who are reporting missing individuals will be asked to provide a recent photograph of that person.
She added that if the person missing is a child, an Ananda Alert will be immediately activated and the relevant departments and agencies that deal with children will be alerted by the police.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy