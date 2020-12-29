Report missing people immediately, JCF urges

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Jamaica Constabulary Force is calling on members of the public to report to the police immediately people they believe are missing.

Head of the Corporate Communications Unit, Senior Superintendent Stephanie Lindsay, noted that people do not have to wait 24 hours before reporting others missing.

“We usually get a lot of missing person reports during this time of the year. If a member of your family is deemed missing, there is no waiting time to report. Once you are of the view that the person's absence and your inability to contact that person is outside of the person's normal routine, then it is important that you make a report immediately to the nearest police station,” she explained.

Lindsay added that the nearest police station that the concerned individuals visit are obligated to take the reports.

“It may be necessary for you to go to another police station afterwards in the jurisdiction from where the person is missing, and you may have to go to the local police, but the initial police you make contact with should be enough,” she said. According to Lindsay, people who are reporting missing individuals will be asked to provide a recent photograph of that person.

She added that if the person missing is a child, an Ananda Alert will be immediately activated and the relevant departments and agencies that deal with children will be alerted by the police.