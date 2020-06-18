Report public sexual harassment, MP urges

CLARENDON, Jamaica— Member of Parliament for Clarendon Northern Horace Dalley is urging women and girls who are sexually harassed in public spaces, such as on public transportation, to report these incidents to the police.

He made the call at a joint select committee meeting on the sexual harassment bill today, after private citizen, Douglas Seeratan recommended in his presentation that the Bill address the problem of men sexually harrassing women and girls on public transportation.

Dalley said the long-standing problem of men "rubbing up" themselves on women and girls on public transportation is in fact a criminal offence, and that perpetrators can be charged under other pieces of legislation.

-Alphea Saunders