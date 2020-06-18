Report public sexual harassment, MP urges
CLARENDON, Jamaica— Member of Parliament for Clarendon Northern Horace Dalley is urging women and girls who are sexually harassed in public spaces, such as on public transportation, to report these incidents to the police.
He made the call at a joint select committee meeting on the sexual harassment bill today, after private citizen, Douglas Seeratan recommended in his presentation that the Bill address the problem of men sexually harrassing women and girls on public transportation.
Dalley said the long-standing problem of men "rubbing up" themselves on women and girls on public transportation is in fact a criminal offence, and that perpetrators can be charged under other pieces of legislation.
-Alphea Saunders
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy