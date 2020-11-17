Republic of Korea donates testing kits to fight COVID-19
KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Republic of Korea has donated US$300,000 in testing kits geared towards Jamaica's fight against COVID-19.
The supplies are Kogene Biotech: PowerChek SARS-CoV-2 real-time PCR kits for 20,000 tests and AddPrep Viral Nucleic Acid extraction kits for 20,000 tests.
The items were officially handed over today by Charge d'Affaires, Republic of Korea in Jamaica, Lim Baejin, to Minister of Health and Wellness Dr Christopher Tufton and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Senator Kamina Johnson Smith, at the offices of the Ministry of Health and Wellness in New Kingston.
This is the second time that the Koreans have offered support to Jamaica in its COVID-19 response.
In April 2020, the Government of Korea, in collaboration with the Korea East-West Power Company, donated two real-time PCR systems for testing and analysis, DNA/RNA sample kits capable of testing 7,500 samples, and real-time PCR sample kits capable of testing 7,500 samples, to the Government of Jamaica.
Dr Tufton categorised the supplies as “gold standard” and said the response to the pandemic in Jamaica can only be successful through partnerships such as these.
In keeping with this, he thanked the Republic of Korea representatives for the donation.
“On behalf of the Government and people of Jamaica, I wish to thank the Government and people of the Republic of Korea for its generosity in supporting Jamaica's effort in combating the COVID-19 challenge,” Dr Tufton said.
“The COVID-19 response has shown us that it requires a never-before-seen level of resource mobilisation to finance national public health response plans. This, is in order to protect public health and, in particular, the health of our vulnerable communities,” he added.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy