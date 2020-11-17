Republic of Korea donates testing kits to fight COVID-19

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Republic of Korea has donated US$300,000 in testing kits geared towards Jamaica's fight against COVID-19.

The supplies are Kogene Biotech: PowerChek SARS-CoV-2 real-time PCR kits for 20,000 tests and AddPrep Viral Nucleic Acid extraction kits for 20,000 tests.

The items were officially handed over today by Charge d'Affaires, Republic of Korea in Jamaica, Lim Baejin, to Minister of Health and Wellness Dr Christopher Tufton and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Senator Kamina Johnson Smith, at the offices of the Ministry of Health and Wellness in New Kingston.

This is the second time that the Koreans have offered support to Jamaica in its COVID-19 response.

In April 2020, the Government of Korea, in collaboration with the Korea East-West Power Company, donated two real-time PCR systems for testing and analysis, DNA/RNA sample kits capable of testing 7,500 samples, and real-time PCR sample kits capable of testing 7,500 samples, to the Government of Jamaica.

Dr Tufton categorised the supplies as “gold standard” and said the response to the pandemic in Jamaica can only be successful through partnerships such as these.

In keeping with this, he thanked the Republic of Korea representatives for the donation.

“On behalf of the Government and people of Jamaica, I wish to thank the Government and people of the Republic of Korea for its generosity in supporting Jamaica's effort in combating the COVID-19 challenge,” Dr Tufton said.

“The COVID-19 response has shown us that it requires a never-before-seen level of resource mobilisation to finance national public health response plans. This, is in order to protect public health and, in particular, the health of our vulnerable communities,” he added.