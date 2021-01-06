Republicans object to Arizona vote for Biden

WASHINGTON, United States (AP) — Republicans from the House and Senate have objected to the counting of Arizona's electoral vote, forcing votes in both chambers on Joe Biden's victory in the state.

The objection was made by Arizona Rep Paul Gosar and was signed by Texas Senator Ted Cruz. Both are Republicans. The two chambers now have two hours to debate the challenge.

Biden won the state by more than 10,000 votes. In all, eight lawsuits challenging Biden's Arizona win have failed, in part over a lack of evidence.

The state's Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld the dismissal of an election challenge, because the plaintiff lacked the right to bring the suit in the first place. The woman wasn't a registered voter when she sued.

Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, a Democrat, has said there were no irregularities with the vote in her state.

President Donald Trump is taking aim at Republican members of Congress who have refused to join him in his effort to contest the results of the November election he lost to President-elect Joe Biden.

Trump on Wednesday told a large crowd of supporters gathered on the Ellipse that they needed to vote these Republicans out of office by putting up challengers in primary elections to push them out.

“If they don't fight, we have to primary the hell out of the ones that don't fight,” Trump said, calling the Republicans who aren't siding with him “weak.”

Earlier, he named and praised Republicans who have pledged to contest the electoral votes of some states when they come up for approval on Capitol Hill.

His supporters, who braved chilly, windy conditions, chanted “Fight for Trump!”