Rescheduled UWI graduation ceremonies begin Sunday
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Graduation season for The University of the West Indies (The UWI) commences this weekend on Sunday, January 10.
The first graduation ceremony is at the Five Islands Campus in Antigua and Barbuda where six women who will be awarded diplomas in education have made history as the first graduands from The UWI's newest campus which was established in 2019.
The university noted that across the region, an estimated 8,500 graduands from the class of 2020 will have their degrees conferred during the series of virtual and blended celebrations. The UWI Chancellor, Robert Bermudez will confer the degrees virtually and chairs of the campus councils will preside over the ceremonies in their respective territories.
In spite of the COVID-19 pandemic, the university said it will retain the tradition of recognising Caribbean excellence through the conferral of honorary degrees awarded to 14 people for their outstanding contributions to regional and international development.
The university said its public information platform, UWItv will play a more pivotal role in this year's presentation of the graduates in the absence of physical events. It added that a total of 11 graduation ceremonies are scheduled to be broadcast live via www.uwitv.org as well as on UWItv' s channels on Flow EVO, Facebook and YouTube.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy