Research and training critical in developing bamboo industry — Dunn

KINGSTON, Jamaica— State Minister in the Ministry of Industry, Investment and Commerce, Dr Norman Dunn, says research and training are critical to the development of the bamboo industry in Jamaica.

The minister was speaking during a tour of Superchard and Sons Furnishing Company Limited, a bamboo facility located in the Factories Corporation of Jamaica (FCJ) Complex, White Marl, St Catherine on Friday, January 8.

“These are very important as we seek to develop this lucrative industry. This would give us the opportunity to accommodate a number of youngsters who we can transfer the bamboo technology to so that they can go out when they have developed the skills to start their own business,” he said.

“There is great scope for training as one of the remits of the Bureau of Standards Jamaica (BSJ) is not just to see what we have, but to transfer the knowledge and training which is a very important aspect for the bamboo industry, he added.

Dunn noted that plans are underway to expand the facility to include a research and training component.

The global bamboo market has an estimated value of more than US$60 billion, and is used in a variety of industries, including construction, health and wellness, agriculture, clothing manufacturing, paper manufacturing, furniture, and others.

The Government is looking to forge stakeholder partnerships aimed at maximising the potential of the local bamboo industry.

Dunn on Friday revealed that discussions are underway with several overseas investors with a view to securing their support to expand the sector.

Additionally, he said the Government is looking to partner with a United States-based university to explore the possibility of manufacturing more products from the plant.

The ministry is spearheading these engagements Dr Dunn said.