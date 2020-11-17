Residents affected by flooding and landslides get assistance

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — The Humanitarian Assistance Committee is working to provide relief to residents across Jamaica who have been impacted by flooding and landslides caused by the heavy rains over the last three weeks.

The committee includes the Ministry of Labour and Social Security, the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management, Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation, Food For The Poor (FFP), and Jamaica Red Cross.

According to FFP, the response team last week distributed relief packages to different communities in need of assistance and assessing the extent of the damage.

On November 10, the team visited affected sections of the Bull Bay area, namely Shooter's Hill, 7 Miles and Weise Road and 9 Miles in St Andrew where they assisted some 300 residents with cooked meals, food packages, beverages donated by Wisynco and fish soup, the organisation said. FFP said that it supported workers and members of the communities with hand tools to help clear the houses of debris.

The following day, the organisation said a team visited the community of New Haven in Kingston, where over 300 residents have been directly affected by the flood rains with sections of the community still impassable to vehicular traffic. Relief packages were distributed from the grounds of the Edith Dalton James High School while loaded pick-up trucks delivered food, blankets, toiletries and beverages directly to flooded areas, FFP said.

It said relief efforts were continued in New Haven on November 12 while another team visited Somerset in St Andrew, where 55 households were presented with healthcare packages, food, hygiene kits and water, the organisation said.

“We went into significantly adverse areas where we saw that persons were vulnerable to all the elements. Almost all their personal possessions were wet and destroyed, from books to appliances to electronic devices to bedding and clothing. All the things that they needed for a good night's rest were wet and the only thing that was warm and had sunshine was their smiles and their spirits, especially the children. Some of the houses were completely inundated with river water. We went into homes with 12-24 inches of water that showed no signs of subsiding, with more undesirable weather on the horizon, affecting infants to seniors 90 plus years old, individuals with disabilities and the visually impaired,” FFP's Manager for Special Recipient Services, David Shoucair said.

He added that despite challenges, “We saw people offering care to other people which was so heart-warming. There was a strong level of love and sharing. As we handed out the water, clothing, food, blankets, hygiene supplies and water boots, I saw that it made a big difference… and I pray that we will be able to do even more with the support of our donors.”

Food For The Poor Director of Agriculture and Fishing and Chairman of FFP's Disaster Preparedness, Nakhle Hado stated that, “This is a devastating period for many Jamaicans and several communities have been severely affected by the recent flood rains. Food For The Poor has been on the ground, in the most affected communities most affected, working with the national response, to not only provide first aid relief but to also assess overall needs and determine they may be further assisted.”