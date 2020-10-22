Residents at Mustard Seed Communities under COVID quarantine
KINGSTON, Jamaica— Members of the Mustard Seed Communities have been placed under quarantine after several staff and residents tested positive for COVID-19.
Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Christopher Tufton, made the disclosure during the ministry's weekly COVID-19 conference.
Dr Tufton said that the Mustard Seed Communities care for some of the most vulnerable people in society.
The minister said out of an abundance of caution, the decision was made to test all staff and residents, after a member of staff tested positive for the virus.
The minister said of the 111 staff members tested, 16 tested positive for the virus and 20 of the 148 residents tested positive.
“All staff has been placed on home quarantine and the necessary contact tracing done. The residents have isolated on site and three staff members are assigned to care for them. Three areas have been identified on site to care for them,” the minister said.
He also noted that appropriate personal protective equipment have also been provided by the health authority.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy