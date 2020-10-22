Residents at Mustard Seed Communities under COVID quarantine

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Members of the Mustard Seed Communities have been placed under quarantine after several staff and residents tested positive for COVID-19.

Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Christopher Tufton, made the disclosure during the ministry's weekly COVID-19 conference.

Dr Tufton said that the Mustard Seed Communities care for some of the most vulnerable people in society.

The minister said out of an abundance of caution, the decision was made to test all staff and residents, after a member of staff tested positive for the virus.

The minister said of the 111 staff members tested, 16 tested positive for the virus and 20 of the 148 residents tested positive.

“All staff has been placed on home quarantine and the necessary contact tracing done. The residents have isolated on site and three staff members are assigned to care for them. Three areas have been identified on site to care for them,” the minister said.

He also noted that appropriate personal protective equipment have also been provided by the health authority.