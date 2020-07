Residents in Hanover to be impacted by NWC water regulations

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The National Water Commission (NWC) says it has become necessary to regulate water between the communities of Bamboo and Lookout, which are served by theSeaview facilityinHanover.

The company said that effective today, it will schedule distribution of water to the communities as follows:

Bamboo

8:00 am Tuesdaysto8:00 am Wednesdays

8:00 am Thursdaysto8:00 am Fridays

Lookout

8:00 am Wednesdaysto8:00 am Thursdays

8:00 am Fridaysto8:00 am Tuesdays

NWC is urging customers to store water for use during the period they will be without.