Residents in Hanover to be impacted by NWC water regulations

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The National Water Commission (NWC) says it has become necessary to regulate water between the communities of Bamboo and Lookout, which are served by the Seaview facility in Hanover.

The company said that effective today, it will schedule distribution of water to the communities as follows:

Bamboo

8:00 am Tuesdays to 8:00 am Wednesdays

8:00 am Thursdays to 8:00 am Fridays

Lookout

8:00 am Wednesdays to 8:00 am Thursdays

8:00 am Fridays to 8:00 am Tuesdays

NWC is urging customers to store water for use during the period they will be without.